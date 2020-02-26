Cabinet approves giving institute of national status to NIFTs at Kundli, Thanjavur

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to accord the status of national importance to National Institutes of Food Technology at Kundli in Haryana and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

Briefing reporters about the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the step will bring more professionalism will and lead to faster growth of these institutes.

"We have also decided on giving institute of national importance status to two food technology institutes, one in Kundli and the other in Thanjavur. The professionalism will bring in faster growth of these institutes and improve quality," Javadekar said.

A Bill will be brought to Parliament to reflect the decisions of the cabinet.

Javadekar said a major change in the proposed amendments is that the chairman will be an expert from the field. (ANI)

