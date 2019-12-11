Cabinet approves MoU between CDSCO, Saudi Food and Drug Authority

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved ex-post facto the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and Saudi Food and Drug Authority in the field of Medical Products Regulation.

The MoU was signed on October 29 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia.

It would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and help in increasing India's export of medical products to Saudi Arabia. It will also enable better coordination in international fora. (ANI)

