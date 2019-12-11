Cabinet approves MoU between India and Japan Coal Energy Centre for cooperation in the field of supply of Electricity

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Central Electricity Authority, India and Japan Coal Energy Centre, on Japan-India cooperation for efficiency and environmental improvement for sustainable, stable and low-carbon supply of electricity.

According to a statement, this MoU will provide an enabling framework to address issues and barriers in expediting sustainable, stable and low carbon thermal power development by means of studies, training program and knowledge-sharing activities, outcomes of which are to be conducive to overall power development in India as well as to expedite relevant policy implementation by the central government. (ANI)

