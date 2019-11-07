MoU will enhance public accountability by way of exchange of information and technology between the two countries.
MoU will enhance public accountability by way of exchange of information and technology between the two countries.

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Switzerland on cooperation in environment

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Switzerland on technical cooperation in climate change and environment.
The MoU was signed in Switzerland on September 13.
An official release said that the MoU will enable establishment and promotion of closer and long-term cooperation between the two countries in environmental protection and management of natural resources on the basis of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefits, taking into account the applicable laws and legal provisions in each country.
The release said the MoU is expected to bring in the latest technologies and best practices suited for bringing about better environment protection. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:52 IST

