Cabinet approves MoU between India, Guinea on cooperation in traditional systems of medicine

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Guinea on Cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy.

The MoU was signed on August 2 during the three-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Guinea, an official statement said.

The agreement will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of traditional systems of medicine, considering their shared cultural heritage.

"The activities between the two sides will start after the receipt of a copy of the signed MoU. The initiatives taken between the two countries will be as per the terms of reference of the MoU signed and will be a continuing process till the MoU remains in operation," it said.

There are no additional financial implications involved. The financial resources necessary to conduct research, training courses, conferences/ meetings and deputations of experts will be met from the existing allocated budget and existing plan schemes of Ministry of AYUSH, the statement added. (ANI)