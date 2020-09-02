Cabinet approves MoU between India, Japan for cooperation in Textile sector

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Textiles Committee, India and Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan for improving quality and testing of Indian textiles and Clothing for the Japanese market.



Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the MoU would enable Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan in assigning Textile Committee as their cooperative Testing and Inspection service providers in India for Textiles and Apparel products.



The products include Technical Textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both domestic and overseas clients or buyers. (ANI)