Cabinet approves MoU between India, Maldives on cooperation in sustainable urban development

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February this year between India and Maldives on cooperation in sustainable urban development.

According to the official release, a Joint Working Group (JWG) will be constituted to strategise and implement programmes on cooperation under the framework of the MoU. JWG will meet once in a year, alternately in Maldives and in India.



"The MoU will promote strong, deep and long-term bilateral cooperation in sustainable urban development between the two countries. The MoU is expected to create employment in the areas of sustainable urban development including urban planning, solid waste management, affordable housing, urban green mobility, urban mass rapid transport, smart cities development," it said.

The MoU, which came into effect from February, will remain in force for an indefinite period.

The objectives of the MoU are to facilitate and strengthen India-Maldives technical cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development including urban planning, solid waste management, affordable housing, urban green mobility, urban mass rapid transport, smart cities development and any other related area mutually agreed by contracting parties. (ANI)

