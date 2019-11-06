New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Maldives on training and capacity-building for Maldivian judicial officers in India.
An official release said the MoU will promote cooperation between India and the Maldives in judicial and other legal areas and enable exchange of knowledge and technology in training and capacity building. (ANI)
Cabinet approves MoU between India, Maldives on training and capacity-building
Nov 06, 2019
