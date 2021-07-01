Cabinet approves MoU between India, Nepal in health research

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC) in November last year and January this year.



An official release said that the objectives of the MOU are collaboration on joint research activities of mutual interest such as cross-border health issues, Ayurveda, traditional medicine and medicinal plants, climate change and health and non-communicable diseases, mental health and population-based cancer registry.

It also covers cooperation concerning tropical diseases (vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria, JE), influenza, clinical trial registry and health research ethics. (ANI)

.

