Cabinet approves MoU between India, Suriname on cooperation in health, medicine

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has given its approval to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health of Suriname on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.



An official release said on Wednesday that the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding will encourage cooperation between the health ministries of two countries through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector.

"It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Suriname. It leads towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by way of sharing of expertise in the public health system and by promoting mutual research in various relevant areas," the release said.

The main areas of cooperation between the two governments include exchange and training of medical doctors, officials and other health professionals, assistance in the development of human resources and setting up of health care facilities, short-term training of human resources in health, regulation of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics and promotion of business development opportunities in pharmaceuticals. (ANI)

