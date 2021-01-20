Cabinet approves MoU between India, Uzbekistan for cooperation in solar energy

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between India and Uzbekistan for cooperation in solar energy.



An official release said the main area of work is to identify research, demonstration and pilot projects between the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the International Solar Energy Institute (ISEI), Uzbekistan in mutually identified areas including solar photovoltaic and storage technologies.

The release said that based on mutual agreement, both parties would work for implementation and deployment of pilot project in International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries. (ANI)

