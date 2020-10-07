Cabinet approves MoU between Zoological Survey of India, International Barcode of Life

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June 2020 between the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and International Barcode of Life (iBOL), a Canadian not-for-profit corporation.

An official release said that ZSI and iBOL have come together to further efforts in DNA barcoding, a methodology for rapidly and accurately identifying species by sequencing a short segment of standardized gene regions and comparing individual sequences to a reference database.



iBOL is a research alliance involving nations that have committed both human and financial resources to enable expansion of the global reference database, the development of informatics platforms, and the analytical protocols needed to use the reference library to assess, and describe biodiversity.

The MoU will enable ZSI to participate at the global-level programmes like Bioscan and Planetary Biodiversity Mission.

ZSI a subordinate organization under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. (ANI)

