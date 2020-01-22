Cabinet approves MoU with foreign countries to recognise competence of seafarers' certificate

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for the model Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will facilitate unilateral recognition by another country of the certificates issued by the Directorate General of Shipping to Indian seafarers without seeking similar recognition by India of the certificates issued by that country.

Indian seafarers will be eligible to be placed on ships under the flag of that country for employment, leading to increased employment opportunities, an official release said.

The release said the proposed bilateral MoU will enable India and another country, with which such an MoU may be entered, to mutually recognise maritime education and training, certificates of competency, endorsements, documentary evidence of training and medical fitness certificates, issued to the seafarers who are citizens of respective countries.

"The bilateral MoU would, therefore, make the seafarers of both the countries to be eligible for employment on ships of either party based on the certificates so recognised. India, being a seafarer supplying nation with a large pool of trained seafarers, will stand to be benefitted," the release said. (ANI)