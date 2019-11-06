Cabinet approves MoUs with German agency in occupational diseases, vocational training

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for MoUs between India and Germany for collaboration in occupational diseases, re-habilitation and vocational training of insured persons with disabilities.

According to an official release, the MoUs with the DGUV, a specialised agency in Germany working for Occupational Safety and Health(OSH) and social protection, will help broadly in exchanging information and promoting activities in the area of rehabilitation related to medical, occupational and social rehabilitation of insured persons with disabilities and prevention, detection and treatment of occupational diseases. (ANI)

