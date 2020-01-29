Cabinet approves official amendments to National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved official amendments in National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill to ensure necessary regulatory reforms in homoeopathy education.

An official release said the cabinet approved official amendments in the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019 for amending the Homoeopathy Central Council (HCC) Act 1973.

The bill is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

"The amendments will ensure necessary regulatory reforms in the field of Homoeopathy education and enable transparency and accountability for protecting the interest of the general public," the release said.

It said the commission will promote the availability of affordable healthcare services in all parts of the country.

The release said that the Act provides a solid foundation for the growth of medical education and practice in Homoeopathy, but various bottlenecks in the functioning of Council have been experienced "which has resulted in serious detrimental effects on medical education as well as delivery of quality Homoeopathy healthcare services". (ANI)

