Finance Minisrer Nirmala Sitharaman. File photo
Finance Minisrer Nirmala Sitharaman. File photo

Cabinet approves ordinance to ban e-cigarettes

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI) The union cabinet on Wedensday approved an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes and e-hookahs in the country.
Briefing reporters after a meeting of union cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the decision has been taken to protect the health of citizens.
"The Union Cabinet has given the approval to ban e-cigarettes. It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned," Sitharaman said.
Citing a study in the US, she said there had been 900 per cent growth in e-cigarettes between 2011 and 2015-16.
The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Ordinance 2019 has as penal provisions including imprisonment for first and repeat offence.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was also present at the briefing, said it was a timely step and the proposal had come to the cabinet after due deliberation.
"This is a welcome step. Prevention is always better," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:59 IST

Arunachal: Resurfaced runway at Advance Landing Ground in Vijay...

Vijay Nagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday inaugurated the resurfaced runway at the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) here which will enable operations by military transport aircraft at the base near the China border

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:57 IST

Assam: Sub-Inspector, woman constable suspended for stripping,...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A sub-inspector and a woman constable were suspended for allegedly stripping and torturing a pregnant Muslim woman and her two sisters at a police outpost in Assam's Darrang district, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:43 IST

Jharkhand: Police officer booked for raping daughter of dead cop

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A police officer posted in Bokaro district has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl for two years, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:40 IST

PSC question paper leak case: Kerala HC issues notice to state govt

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday has sought a reply from the state government within a week regarding the PSC question paper leak case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:37 IST

BJP will get majority in Jharkhand elections: Amit Shah

Jamtara (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah here on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party will get a complete majority in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:26 IST

Priyanka Gandhi should not do politics over work done in...

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Slamming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her tweet in which she allegedly undermined the importance of international events for bringing in investments, Baijayant Panda, BJP said that Congress leader should not criticize the work done in the national interest for the sak

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:20 IST

AP govt appoints 28 members to board of Trustees of Tirumala...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed 28 members to the board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Out of it, four are appointed as ex-officio members.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:18 IST

Passing out parade of Basic Submarine Courses Held at INS...

Visakhapatnam [Andhra Pradesh], Sept 18 (ANI): After completing 24 weeks of rigorous training, 21 officers and 108 sailors of Basic Submarine course passed out from INS Satavahana here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:13 IST

Goa to receive heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Goa is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two to three days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:05 IST

No link between JeM threat letter and Haryana elections: Police

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A top Haryana police official on Wednesday said that there is no direct connection between the threat letter purportedly written by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and the upcoming elections in the state as such letters have been recei

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:03 IST

EC not ready to entertain grievances regarding EVM: NCP's Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday expressed dismay and said there is no use of giving suggestions to Election Commission in connection with EVMs, as the election watch dog would not lend its ears.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:58 IST

PoK will be integrated into India under PM Modi: Jharkhand CM

Jamtara ( Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday said that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will soon be integrated into India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More
iocl