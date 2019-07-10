Cabinet approves organised Group 'A' status to RPF

New Delhi, July 10 (ANI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a grant of organised Group 'A' status to Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"The union cabinet has approved grant of Organised Group 'A' status to Indian Railway Protection Force and consequential benefits of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) with effect from January 1, 2006 and grant of non-functional selection grade (NFSG) at the rate of 30 per cent of Senior Duty Post (SDP) with effect from June 6, 2000," an official press release said.

It said that the grant of status of Organized Group 'A' service to RPF will end stagnation and improve career progression of the eligible officers. (ANI)

