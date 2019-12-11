Cabinet approves pact between India-Japan in steel sector

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for signing the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the governments of India and Japan to constitute the 'India-Japan Steel Dialogue' to strengthen cooperation in steel sector.

The 'India-Japan Steel Dialogue' envisages enhancement of mutual understanding to secure sustainable growth in the steel sector, read a statement.

It aims to examine all aspects of cooperation in steel sector including promotion of investment in high grade steel-making and finding new avenues of steel usage in India. The MoC will help in capacity building for high grade steel manufacturing in India. (ANI)

