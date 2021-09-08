Cabinet approves procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for IAF

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved the procurement of 50 six C-295MW transport aircraft from Spain for the Indian Air Force.

While 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of the signing of the contract, 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within ten years of the signing of the contract.

All 56 aircraft will be installed with the indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite.

C-295MW aircraft is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonnes capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF.

The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo.

A Defence Ministry release said this is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company.

The aircraft will be procured from Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain



The release said the project will give a boost to the aerospace ecosystem in India wherein several MSMEs spread over the country will be involved in manufacturing parts of the aircraft.

"The programme will provide a major boost to `Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' of the government as it offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter into technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation Industry. The project will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and expected increase in exports," the release said.

It said a large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aerostructure are scheduled to be manufactured in India.

"The programme will act as a catalyst in employment generation in the aerospace ecosystem of the country and is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3,000 indirect jobs and an additional 3,000 medium skill employment opportunities with more than 42.5 lakh man-hours of work within the aerospace and defence sector of India," the release said.

It will involve the development of specialized infrastructure in form of hangars, buildings, aprons and taxiways.

During the process of manufacturing in India, it is expected that all the suppliers of TATA Consortium, who will be involved in special processes, will gain and maintain globally recognized National Aerospace and Defence Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) accreditation.

Before completion of deliveries, 'D' Level servicing facility (MRO) for C-295MW aircraft are scheduled to be set up in India.

It is expected that this facility will act as a regional MRO hub for various variants of C-295 aircraft.

"In addition, the OEM will also discharge its offset obligations through direct purchase of eligible products and services from Indian offset partners giving a further boost to the economy. This programme is a unique initiative of the Government of India to strengthen indigenous capabilities and boost 'Make in India'," the release said. (ANI)

