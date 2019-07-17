Representative Image
Representative Image

Cabinet approves proposal to carry out 7 amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:55 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to carry out 7 amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
According to an official statement, the amendments aim to fill critical gaps in the corporate insolvency resolution framework as enshrined in the Code, while simultaneously maximising value from the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CRIP).
"This will enable the government to ensure the maximization of value of a corporate debtor as a going concern while simultaneously adhering to strict timelines."
Listing the salient features of the seven amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the statement says: "Clarity on allowing comprehensive corporate restructuring schemes such as mergers, demergers, amalgamations, etc., as part of the resolution plan.
"Greater emphasis on the need for time-bound disposal at application stage. A deadline for completion of CSRP within an overall limit of 330 days, including litigation and other judicial processes."
"Vote of all financial creditors covered under section 21 (6A) shall be cast in accordance with the decision approved by the highest voting share (more than 50 per cent) of financial creditors on present and voting basis," it said.
The statement further said: "A specific provision that financial creditors who have not voted in favour of the resolution plan and operational creditors shall receive at least the amount that would have been received by them if the amount to be distributed under the resolution plan had been distributed in accordance with section 53 of the Code or the amount that would have been received if the liquidation value of the corporate debtor had been distributed in accordance with section 53 of the Code, whichever is higher... This will have retrospective effect where the resolution plan has not attained finality or has been appealed against."
"Inclusion of commercial consideration in the manner of distribution proposed in the resolution plan, within the powers of the Committee of Creditors. Clarity that! the plan shall be binding on all the stakeholders including the Central Government, any State Government or local authority to whom a debt in respect of the payment of the dues may be owed."
"Clarity that the Committee of Creditors may take the decision to liquidate the corporate debtor, any time after the constitution of the Committee of Creditors and before preparation of Information Memorandum," added the statement. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:18 IST

Cong hails ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress leaders on Wednesday welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) verdict on former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:14 IST

Calcutta HC cancels no-confidence notice against Bidhannagar Mayor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled no-confidence notice moved by Trinamool Congress councillors against Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:12 IST

Lok Sabha passes appropriation bill

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed an appropriation bill that allows withdrawal of Rs 98.18 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the expenditure of the central government for 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:11 IST

Delhi: Kejriwal meets minor rape victim at Safdarjung hospital,...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has met a six-year-old rape victim at Safdarjung hospital here and announced an assistance of Rs 10 lakh, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:09 IST

Rajnath chairs review meeting of Air Wing, Air Acquisition Wing

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a review meeting of the Air Wing and Air Acquisition Wing of the Defence Ministry at South Block here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:06 IST

Cabinet approves Dam Safety Bill

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for introduction of Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Parliament, which will help in meeting requirement of having uniform safety procedures for specified dams in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:04 IST

Disciplinary action initiated against Khammam municipal...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Disciplinary action was initiated against Khammam Municipal Corporation officials on Wednesday after a TikTok video made by them in their office went viral on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 21:59 IST

Parliament passes NIA (Amendment) Bill; Shah assures members...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): In a major push to its fight against terrorism, the Parliament passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with the Rajya Sabha approving it unanimously on Wednesday after Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance that government would never allow its m

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 21:43 IST

PDP senior leader Mohammad Khalil Bandh resigns

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and Pulwama district unit president Mohammad Khalil Bandh resigned from the party's basic membership on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 21:35 IST

Subbarami Reddy speaks on amendments to NIA Bill, evokes smiles in RS

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress member T Subbarami Reddy on Wednesday evoked smiles and some laughter in the Rajya Sabha as he sought to speak on his amendments to the NIA (Amendment) Bill after urging the Chair to allow him to express his views.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 21:33 IST

Mumbai: 242 killed, 818 injured in over 2,900 building collapse...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): As many as 242 people were killed and 818 were injured in over 2,900 incidents of building collapse in Mumbai between 2013 and 2018, an RTI reply has said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 21:31 IST

ICJ verdict on Jadhav upholds India's claim Pakistan violating...

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): The ICJ by a vote of 15-1 on Kulbhushan Jadhav case has upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl