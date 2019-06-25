Cabinet approves Rs 13,343 cr for vaccination of animals

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Centre has approved Rs 13,343 crore for the National Animal Disease Control Programme for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis for the next five years.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, gave the information in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The amount of Rs 2683 crore is proposed for the Financial Year 2019-20.

FMD control programme envisages 100 per cent vaccination coverage of cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs at six months interval in the entire country. Further, animals will be identified using unique animal identification ear tags. The programme also includes de-worming of targeted population of livestock twice a year as one of its activities.

Under Brucellosis control programme, 100 per cent vaccination coverage of female cattle and buffalo calves (4-8 months of age) once in a life time. (ANI)

