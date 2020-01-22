Cabinet approves Rs 4371.90 crore for permanent campuses of new NITs

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised cost estimates (RCE) for setting up permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs) at a cost of Rs 4371.90 crore for 2021- 2022.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the funds will help create campuses with modern facilities.

An official release said that with the approved revised cost estimates, the NITs will be fully functional from their respective permanent campuses by March 31, 2022. The overall student capacity in these campuses will be 6320.

It said NITs were established 2009 and started functioning from the academic year 2010-2011 in their respective temporary campuses with very limited space and infrastructure.

The release said the projects at the permanent campuses could not be completed in the manner envisaged due to late finalisation of land required for construction and also the cost approved for construction works was far below the actual requirements.

It said that NITs are institutions of national importance known to be among the best teaching institutions in the field of engineering and technology and have made a remarkable presence with their high-quality technical education.

These institutes are capable of producing high-quality technical manpower which will fuel entrepreneurship and generation of job opportunities throughout the country. (ANI)

