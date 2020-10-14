Cabinet approves Rs 520 cr package for J-K, Ladakh under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a special package worth Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Rs 10.58 lakh women will get benefit from the special package Rs 520 crore in the next five years.

"The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission is very popular throughout the country. But for technical reasons in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, very few women were identified and were eligible," he said.

"So, now the criteria has been changed for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and two-thirds of the rural population has been covered. Rs 10.58 lakh women will get benefit from the special package of Rs 520 crores in the next five years," he added.

Javadekar said that there are 66 lakh self-help groups and seven crore women are their members in India.

The Cabinet also approved demerger of Nagarnar Steel Plant from National Minerals Development Corporation Ltd. and strategic disinvestment of the demerged company by selling the entire Government stake in it to a strategic buyer.

"This will benefit shareholders and minority shareholders. We are sure that all rules and law of SEBI will be implemented," Javadekar said. (ANI)