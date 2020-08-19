Cabinet approves setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct common eligibility test

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): In a significant reform in the recruitment process for central government jobs, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test.

NRA, a multi-agency body, will encompass the first-level test by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Service Personnel (IBPS).

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said it is one of the most landmark reforms in independent India.

"It will bring ease of recruitment, selection, job placement and ease of living particularly for certain sections of society which are at a disadvantage on one account or the other," he said.

The CET score of the candidate shall be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of the result. The best of the valid scores shall be deemed to be the current score of the candidate. There shall be no restriction on the number of attempts to be taken by a candidate to appear in the CET subject to the upper age limit.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country.

C Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, said that there are more than 20 recruitment agencies in central government.

He said preliminary exam of three recruitment agencies was being made common and in course of time there will be common eligibility test for other recruitment agencies. (ANI)

