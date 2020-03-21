Cabinet approves signing and ratifying of extradition treaty between India and Belgium

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved the signing and ratifying of the extradition treaty between India and Belgium.

According to the treaty, each party agrees to extradite to the other any person found in its territory, who is accused or convicted of an extraditable offence in the territory of the other Party.

"An extraditable offence means an offence punishable under the laws of both the Parties with imprisonment for a period of one year or more severe punishment. Where extradition is sought in respect of a convicted person, the duration of the sentence remaining to be served must be at least six months at the time of making the request. Offences relating to taxation, or revenue or is one of a fiscal character also fall within the scope of this Treaty," an official release said.

The extradition will be refused if the offence involved is a political offence. However, the Treaty specifies certain offences, which will not be considered as political offences.

It will also be refused if the offence for which extradition is requested is a military offence.

"The request for prosecution has been made for the purpose of prosecuting or punishing the person on account of his race, sex, religion, nationality or political opinion and the prosecution of enforcement of sentence has become time barred," read the release.

The government said that extradition of nationals is discretionary and the nationality will be determined at the time the offence was committed. (ANI)

