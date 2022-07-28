Cabinet approves signing of guarantees for hosting FIFA under 17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Signing of Guarantees for hosting the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under 17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be held in India between October 11th and 30th, 2022. The seventh edition of the biennial youth tournament will be the first-ever FIFA women's competition to be hosted by India.

Carrying on the positive legacy from the FIFA Under-17 Men's World Cup 2017, the nation is preparing for a seminal moment for women's football when the best young female footballers from across the world will be showcasing their skills to lift the coveted trophy.

Financial outlay of Rs 10 crore assistance to All India Football Federation (AIFF) for Field of play Maintenance, Stadium power, Energy & Cabling, Stadia & Training Site Branding etc. will be met from the budgetary allocation for the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs).

Several objectives have been contemplated in order to leave behind a positive legacy. Firstly, increasing the representation of women in football leadership and decision-making bodies; inspire more girls to play football in India; advocate for gender-inclusive participation by normalizing the concept of the equal game from a young age; opportunity to improve football standards for women in India; improve the commercial value of the women's game.

The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup is a prestigious event and would be held for the first time in India. It would encourage more youngsters to participate in sports and help develop the sport of football in India. The event will not only promote football as sport of choice among Indian girls, but is also poised to leave a lasting legacy that will facilitate girls and women in the country to embrace football and sports in general.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is the world championship for female players under or upto the age of 17, organized by FIFA. The event started in 2008 and is traditionally held in even-numbered years. The 6th edition of the event was held in Uruguay from December 13th November to 1st, 2018.

Spain is the current champion of FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup. FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 will be the 7th edition of the tournament in which 16 teams, including India, will participate.

The AIFF has proposed holding of the competition matches in 3 venues namely; (a) Bhubaneshwar; (b) Navi Mumbai and (c) Goa. India successfully hosted the FIFA Under-17 Men's World Cup India-2017 at 6 different venues namely New Delhi, Guwahati, Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Kolkata in the country from October 6-28, 2017. (ANI)

