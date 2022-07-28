Cabinet approves signing of MoU between NIRD-PR, UK's University of Reading

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) and the University of Reading (UoR), United Kingdom (UK) for collaboration in the field of agriculture and rural development in developing countries.

The MoU was signed in March, 2022, the Central government informed in a statement.



This MoU will help NIRDPR faculty in acquiring and widening their knowledge, and develop an international professional network in agriculture, nutrition and rural development.

Both the institutes together can bring a considerable amount of research expertise in agricultural economics, rural development, livelihoods and nutrition studies that is required for the emerging inter-disciplinary area of research and capacity building.

NIRDPR has been involved with University of Reading in various research activities in the field of rural development like improvement of nutrition assessment by measuring energy expenditure, use of wearable accelerometric and sensor based devices in agricultural livelihoods research in low and middle income countries, and also in the area of Women and Child Development. (ANI)

