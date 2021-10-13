Cabinet approves subsidy rates for phosphatic, potassic fertilisers for FY 2021-22

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixation of Nutrient Based Subsidy Rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the year 2021-22 (from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022).



The approved rates for Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) are nitrogen for 18.789/kg, phosphorus for 45.323/kg, potash 10.116/kg and sulphur 2.374/kg, as per the release by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The total amount of rollover will be Rs 28,602 crore and a special one-time package of additional subsidy on Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) at a tentative cost of Rs 5,716 crore.

The net subsidy required for the rabi season for this year is Rs 28,655 crore. (ANI)

