Cabinet approves three MoUs with Myanmar

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved three MoUs for cooperation between India and Myanmar on combating timber trafficking, conservation of tigers and other wildlife and in the fields of petroleum products and communications.

Briefing reporters about the Cabinet decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Myanmar borders Mizoram and the MoU deals with the protection of animals as they do not move according to the borders.

He said India will also provide training to Myanmar officials.

Referring to the MoU on petroleum products, he said it entails setting up a joint working group. (ANI)

