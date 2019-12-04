Cabinet approves withdrawal of Jammu And Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): The Union Cabinet approved the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill">Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill on Wednesday.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, that deals with the privacy and security of data of Indian citizens.

Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar said that it was a very important Bill and deals with the data protection of citizens.

The Central government had constituted a committee of experts on data protection, chaired by Justice (retd) BN Srikrishna to study various issues relating to data protection and come out with the Data Protection Bill.

The Bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.


