Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a road show in Nagpur.

Cabinet berth to Aditya Thackerey will be party's decision: Devendra Fadnavis

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:33 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): At Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis "Maha Janadesh Yatra" here on Friday he said the decision about a cabinet berth to Aditya Thackerey will be decided by his party Shiv Sena.
"Whether Aditya Thackerey becomes a part of the cabinet or not hinges on his party's decision to stay in the coalition," Fadnavis said while addressing a public meeting here.
"I always care for the coalition and that is why I have always taken the coalition partners into confidence on the distribution of seats," he added.
He further said that the opposition parties are in a depressed state in the run-up to the Assembly elections.
"We are engaging in a dialogue with the public while the opposition is engaging in a dialogue with EVMs. The opposition parties are in a depressed state and we have never seen such a state of the opposition in the past," he said.
Fadnavis also affirmed that his government started 90 irrigation projects for farmers in Vidarbha.
"We are very progressive in Vidarbha. We made electricity available for all Vidarbha farmers. We started 90 irrigation projects. We worked in all areas from roads to industries," Fadnavis said.
"We are making funds available for development in Vidarbha. We worked a lot on Uttar Maharashtra's development but we did not discriminate with any area," he added.
Earlier, Fadnavis warned against deserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that those who do so are not forgiven by the public.
"One who leaves Modi gets destroyed. The public never forgives him. (Jisne chhora Modi ka saath, uska hua satyanaash. Modi ka saath chhornewale ko janta kabhi maaf nahi karti)," Fadnavis said at "Maha Janadesh Yatra" in Katol.
BJP is in alliance with Shiv Sena in the state. The two parties have broken up just before the last Assembly Elections in the state due to disagreement over seat-sharing.
When the BJP formed government in the state after the Assembly elections, Shiv Sena joined it sometime later.
The two parties fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance in the state winning 41 seats together. (ANI)

