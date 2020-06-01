Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting today at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting will be held on Monday at the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

This meeting assumes significance as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". (ANI)

