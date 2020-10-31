Cabinet expansion to take place after Karnataka bypoll results: CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced that state cabinet expansion will take place after the bypoll results, adding that Munirathna Naidu will be made a minister after he wins the Rajarajeshwari Nagar by-election.

"Cabinet expansion will be done right after the bypoll results. I will go to Delhi to discuss it. Munirathna Naidu will be made a minister after he wins Rajarajeshwari Nagar by-poll," Yediyurappa told media persons here.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated a virtual rally for the upcoming bypolls in Rajarajeshwari nagar.





"We will win by more than 25,000 votes in Sirsa and Rajarajeshwari nagar," he said.

On Friday, when asked about the opposition's statement that there would be a drastic change in politics after the bypolls, Yediyurappa said, "Yes, there will be a change. We will win both the constituencies with a huge margin and the Congress will face humiliation."



Sira in Tumakuru district, along with Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) segment in the city, will go for bypolls on November 3. (ANI)

