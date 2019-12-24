Cabinet grants Ex-post facto approval to amend the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday granted its ex-post facto approval to amend the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations (BEFR), 1873.

"The cabinet gave its ex-post facto approval to the Adaptation of Laws (Amendment) Order, 2019 issued by the President of India under clause (2) of Article 372 of the Constitution to amend the BEFR," Ministry of Home Affairs said in a release.

The notification will extend BEFR to the state of Manipur to give its indigenous people protection from the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and make necessary changes in the said regulation, the official statement added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

