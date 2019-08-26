Cabinet minister assures K'taka govt looking into flood relief measures

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Karnataka cabinet minister JC Madhuswamy on Monday assured that the state government is looking into the relief measures that can be provided to the flood-affected people.

"The flood situation was discussed in today's cabinet meeting. We also talked about the relief measures that we can provide for example packages for houses, farms and plantations destroyed in the floods," Madhuswamy said.

He said that there were some lapses in the Rs 10,000 relief money being provided to the flood-affected people which has now been resolved.

The state government had earlier announced that it will give a compensation of Rs 10,000 to forty lakh families affected by floods in Karnataka.

"People are not interested in the Rs 50,000 the government was providing for temporary shelters so we have decided to construct new houses," Madhuswamy added.

He said that the state government has also asked the centre to look into the coffee and spices farming not being included in the insurance.

At least 82 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Karnataka ever since heavy rains and heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state. (ANI)

