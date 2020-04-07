Cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh donates Rs 1 crore to UP COVID Care Fund

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Siddharth Nath Singh, MSME minister in Uttar Pradesh government, has donated Rs 1 crore to UP COVID Care Fund from his Legislative Area Development Fund.

Singh said that the government would provide financial assistance to every helpless, poor, deprived or daily wage labourers.

"I am giving Rs 1 crore to COVID Care Fund created by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister from my Legislative Area Development Fund," Singh wrote on his twitter handle attaching a letter which he had written to the assembly speaker. (ANI)

