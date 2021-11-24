Cabinet nod to continuation of scheme on atmospheric science programmes of Earth Sciences Ministry

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval for the continuation of the umbrella scheme 'Atmosphere and Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems and Services (ACROSS)' along with its eight sub-schemes for five years 2021-2026 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,135 crore.



The scheme is being implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

An official release said the ACROSS scheme pertains to the atmospheric science programmes of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and addresses different aspects of weather and climate services.

The release said that the scheme will provide improved weather, climate, ocean forecast and other hazard-related services and benefit end-user through various services like public weather service. (ANI)

