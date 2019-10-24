Cabinet nod to cooperation with EU commission on railway safety

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved administrative arrangement on cooperation between the Ministry of Railways and the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission to strengthen future technical exchanges and cooperation.

An official release said the administrative arrangement was signed on September 3.

It provides a framework of cooperation in several areas including rail safety, rail reform and regulations with particular emphasis on impact of EU legislative framework on safety, interoperability, economic governance and financial sustainability of railways. (ANI)