Cabinet nod to cooperation with EU commission on railway safety

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:37 IST

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved administrative arrangement on cooperation between the Ministry of Railways and the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission to strengthen future technical exchanges and cooperation.
An official release said the administrative arrangement was signed on September 3.
It provides a framework of cooperation in several areas including rail safety, rail reform and regulations with particular emphasis on impact of EU legislative framework on safety, interoperability, economic governance and financial sustainability of railways. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:49 IST

Govt school set ablaze in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Government High School in Watoo zone of Kulgam district here was set ablaze allegedly by terrorists on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:42 IST

Delhi: Residents of unauthorised colonies hail centre's decision

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi on Wednesday hailed the Centre's decision to approve regulations conferring and recognising ownership rights to residents of these colonies in the city.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:37 IST

Cabinet nod to MoU with Kuwait in accounting, audit

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building and strengthening the accounting, financial and audit knowledge-base in Kuwait.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:18 IST

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chairs review meeting on sand policy in state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered the district collectors in the state to identify sand reaches at ponds, lakes, canals and small rivers in the area and ordered that the mining at these will only be conducted un

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:15 IST

J-K: DGP chairs high-level meeting, reviews law and order,...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Control Room here in which he took stock of the security situation in Jammu region, preparedness for Block Development Council (BDC) elections, situati

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:15 IST

ITBP to have two new commands

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The union cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of cadre review of Group "A" General Duty (Executive) cadre and non-GD cadre of Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:15 IST

Cabinet nod to agreement on science and technology Cooperation with US

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of agreement on science and technology cooperation between India and the United States of America.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:12 IST

Himachal: 5 killed as car falls into Kullu gorge

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Five people lost their lives after a car fell into a gorge at the Shilli village in Nirmand area of Kullu district, police said.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:11 IST

Sonia Gandhi hands over 'chadar' to be offered at Bareilly Sharif Dargah

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered for Bareilly Sharif Dargah, to a delegation of All India Minority Congress here.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Cabinet nod to MoU between India and St Vincent and Grenadines...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex post-facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and St Vincent and the Grenadines on cooperation in traditional systems of medicine.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case being taken to Lucknow...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case are being taken to Lucknow from Ahmedabad airport after a local court here granted 72 hours transit remand earlier on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

UP: Officials hand over Rs 15L cheque to Kamlesh Tiwari's wife in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A cheque of Rs 15 lakh was handed over to widow of slain Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari here on Wednesday on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

