Cabinet nod to MoU between India and St Vincent and Grenadines on traditional systems of medicine

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex post-facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and St Vincent and the Grenadines on cooperation in traditional systems of medicine.

The MoU was signed at New Delhi on September 11.

An official release said the MoU will provide a framework for cooperation between the two countries for promotion of traditional systems of medicines.

Activities mentioned in the MoU will boost the importance of Ayush systems of medicine in St Vincent and the Grenadines. (ANI)

