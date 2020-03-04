Cabinet nod to MoU between India, Cote d'lvoire in field of health

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Republic of Cote d'Ivoire on cooperation in the field of health.

The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene of the Republic of Cote d'lvoire.

The Memorandum of Cooperation covers - exchange and training of medical doctors, officials, other health professionals and experts in the field of advanced medical technology, nuclear medicine, renal transplantation, cardiac surgery, nephrology, hemodialysis and medical research;

It also covers the regulation of drugs and pharmaceutical products; Assistance in development of human resources and setting up of health care facilities; Medical and health research development; Management of healthcare sector and public health services including medical evacuations.

Other areas covered include procurement of generic and essential drugs and assistance in sourcing of drug supplies; Collaboration and research in the field of HIV/AIDS; Development and improving the techniques and strategies for epidemiological surveillance; Exchange of best practices in the field of primary health care; Sharing of know-how on management of hospitals and community healthcare centers; promotion of public health and sharing of experiences in medical waste management, Health promotion and disease prevention; Non-Communicable Diseases; Occupational and Environmental Health; Medical Research; and any other area of cooperation as may be mutually decided upon.

A working group will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of this MoU. (ANI)

