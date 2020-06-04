Cabinet nod to ordinance to enable farmers to engage with processors, aggregators, wholesalers, exporters

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The union cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance which will help remove intermediaries and enable farmers to engage with processors, aggregators, wholesalers, large retailers and exporters.

"The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 will enable farmers to engage with processors, aggregators, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters and thereby eliminate intermediaries and result in full realization of price," Agriculture Minister Narendra Sing Tomar said.

"Farmers will get access to technology and advice for high-value agriculture and get ready market for such produce. The decision will act as a catalyst to attract private sector investment for building supply chains for the supply of Indian farm produce to global markets," he said.

An official release said that ordinance "will transfer the risk of market unpredictability from the farmer to the sponsor and also enable the farmer to access modern technology and better inputs which will reduce the cost of marketing and improve income of farmers."

It said farmers have been provided adequate protection.

"Sale, lease or mortgage of farmers' land is totally prohibited and farmers' land is also protected against any recovery. Effective dispute resolution mechanism has been provided for with clear time lines for redressal," the release said. (ANI)

