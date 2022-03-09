Cabinet nod to setting up WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine in India

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The WHO GCTM will be established in Jamnagar under the Ministry of AYUSH. This would be the "first and only global outposted" Centre (office) for traditional medicine across the globe.

An official release said the Centre will help position AYUSH systems across the globe, provide leadership on global health matters pertaining to traditional medicine and ensure quality, safety and efficacy, accessibility and rational use of traditional medicine.

It will also help develop norms, standards, and guidelines in relevant technical areas, tools and methodologies, for collecting data undertaking analytics, and assess impact.

World Health Organization Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghbereyesus had announced the establishment of WHO GCTM in India on the occasion of fifth Ayurveda Day on November 13, 2020 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister had praised this initiative of WHO and mentioned that WHO GCTM would emerge as a centre of global wellness, boost evidence-based research and awareness about traditional medicine.

A Joint Task Force (JTF) has been constituted for coordination, execution and monitoring of activities for the establishment of this Centre.



JTF comprises representatives from the Government of India, Permanent Mission of India, Geneva and the World Health Organization.

Under its ambit, an interim office is being established at the ITRA, Jamnagar to execute the identified technical activities and planning of fully functional WHO GCTM.

The interim office is intended to deliver broadly on generation of evidence and innovation, artificial intelligence-based solutions for traditional medicine, systematic reviews in collaboration with Cochrane, global survey on traditional medicine data across WHO GPW 13 (Thirteenth General Programme of Work 2019-2023) and sustainable development goals.

The WHO GCTM would provide leadership on all global health matters related to traditional medicine as well as extend support to member countries in shaping various policies related to traditional medicine research, practices and public health.

The Ministry of AYUSH has collaborated with WHO on many fronts including developing benchmark documents on training and practice of Ayurveda and Unani System, introducing a second module in the Traditional Medicine Chapter of the International classification of Diseases-11, developing apps like M-yoga, supporting the work of International Pharmacopeia of Herbal Medicine (IPHM) and other research studies.

The release said that traditional medicine is a key pillar of health care delivery systems and plays a crucial role in maintaining good health and well-being.

Safe and effective traditional medicine will play a significant role in ensuring all people have access to quality essential health care services and safe, effective and affordable essential medicines as the world approaches the ten-year milestone for Sustainable Development Goals in 2030.

The WHO-GCTM will identify various challenges faced by the countries in regulating, integrating and further positioning traditional medicine in respective countries.

The upcoming WHO-GCTM and various other initiatives in collaboration with WHO will aid India in positioning traditional medicine across the globe, the release said.


