Cabinet Secretary chairs meeting of NCMC to review preparedness for storm 'Amphan'

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday chaired the third meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparedness of states and central ministries to deal with the cyclonic storm 'Amphan'.

According to a Home Ministry release, he asked state governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low-lying areas in cyclone path.

"Cabinet Secretary asked state governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in cyclone path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies such as food, drinking water and medicines," the release said.

Chief Secretary of Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary of West Bengal apprised NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They informed that the evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out.

They also informed that all actions have been taken to stock foodgrains, drinking water and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of power and telecom services have also been positioned.

A total of 36 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are at present deployed in both states. Rescue and relief teams of Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been put on standby.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the Super Cyclone is expected to impact the West Bengal coast by the afternoon/evening of May 20.

Very high wind speeds ranging up to 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph are expected, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges of 4-5 metres in the coastal districts of the state.

Districts of East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata are expected to be impacted.

The damage potential of the cyclone is expected to be higher than that of Cyclone 'Bulbul', which hit the West Bengal Coast on November 9, 2019. (ANI)

