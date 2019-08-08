Cabinet Secretary chairs NCMC meeting to review flood situation in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha was held on Thursday to review the prevailing flood situation in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat.

According to a press note, the Cabinet Secretary took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, be provided to meet the crisis.

"As of now 55 teams of the NDRF are deployed in these states and 19 more are expected to reach tonight/tomorrow morning. 16 columns of the Army, 30 rescue teams of the Navy and Coast Guard, along with helicopters, aircrafts and boats, have been pressed into service. Additional boats are also being deployed in Maharashtra and Karnataka," the press note said.

"IMD has stated that there has been very heavy rainfall in these States over the past few days and predicted that more rains are expected in Gujarat, Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka over the next two days."

"It was also directed to release necessary advance from the State Disaster Response Fund to the affected states. Concerned agencies were also advised to undertake immediate work relating to crop insurance claims," it added.

Senior officials of the Ministries of Home, Defence, Water Resources as well as those from NDRF, NDMA and Central Water Commission attended the meeting.

Chief Secretaries and other senior officers from the state governments participated in the meeting through video conference. (ANI)

