Cabinet secretary holds meeting with DGPs, Chief Secretaries of states over public health response to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba is holding a meeting via video conferencing with Chief Secretaries and DGPs of states and other officials over public health response to COVID-19, resumption of economic activities as per MHA guidelines, issues of migrant labourers, and of Indians stranded abroad.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

