Cabinet Secretary takes stock of preparedness for coronavirus, new travel advisory issued

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): The Union Cabinet Secretary held a high-level review meeting on the preparedness for novel coronavirus with Secretaries of Health Department, Home Affairs, Civil Aviation, Health Research and National Disaster Management Authority here on Sunday.

This was the sixth review meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary.

The Union Health Ministry in its new travel advisory has said that Indians should refrain from travelling to China. In the case of travel, on return from China, they could be quarantined.

Anyone with travel history in China since January 15, 2020, and from now on could be quarantined.

Meanwhile, the second batch of 330 passengers including seven Maldivian citizens from Wuhan (China) have arrived in India, of these 300 are housed at ITBP Chhawla camp and 30 are in Manesar (Army camp); they are being effectively monitored," said Union Ministry of Health in a statement.

"As of today, 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened. 130 samples have been tested of which 128 have been found to be negative. The two positive cases found in Kerala are being monitored and are clinically stable," the statement read.

As of today 142 symptomatic travellers have been picked up by the ID SP and have been referred to the isolation facilities, the statement added. (ANI)

