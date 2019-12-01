Cache of arms recovered in Kashmir's Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered on Sunday from Dalri forest area in Sopore by security forces.

A joint team by 32 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) Rafiabad and 92 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out the operation.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

