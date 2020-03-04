CAF jawan injured in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals near Amdai Ghati in Narayanpur, Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj said on Wednesday.

The jawan was hit by a bullet during the encounter. A search operation is currently underway to nab the suspected Naxal cadres.

More details regarding the case are awaited. (ANI)

