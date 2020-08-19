CAG GC Murmu calls on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Newly-appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Wednesday.

Murmu, former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, was sworn in as the CAG on August 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind had administered the oath of office to GC Murmu as CAG of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

