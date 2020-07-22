CAG is an enabler of Babasaheb's vision: Naidu at statue unveiling event

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu unveiled a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at the CAG office in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He said that Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar was a multi-faceted genius and builder of modern India.

"The nation will be ever grateful to him for his stellar contribution in drafting the Constitution and for guiding the nation at a critical juncture," he said.

The Vice President also recalled words of Ambedkar in his tweets.

"About CAG, Babasaheb had very famously said--I am of the opinion that this dignitary or officer is probably the most important officer in the Constitution of India... If this functionary is to carry out the duties...he should have been certainly as independent as the Judiciary," he said.

"Today the CAG has evolved as an enabler to Babasaheb's vision that not only ensures public financial accountability but also acts as a friend, philosopher and guide of the executive," he added.

"I recall the sagacious words of Dr Ambedkar- "However good a constitution maybe if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a constitution maybe, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good," the Vice President tweeted.

Naidu said he believes that the statue will continue to guide the CAG as an institution and will be a source of inspiration for its staff.

He termed corruption as the major malaise affecting the growth and development of the country and called upon the government, civil society and the people at large to work together to stamp out the menace of corruption from the nation.

Observing that Dr Ambedkar was the messiah of the oppressed, the Vice President said that all through his life, he strongly believed in gender equality and emancipation of women through education and strove to dismantle the caste barriers and ensure equality for all people. (ANI)

